हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets wipe off early losses, end higher on value-buying

Intra-day, the Nifty slipped below 10,200 and Sensex breached 34,000.

Markets wipe off early losses, end higher on value-buying

New Delhi: Markets wiped off early losses to end the positive zone on Monday amidst short-covering by investors.

The BSE Sensex jumped 97.39 points or 0.28 percent at 34,474.38. Similarly the broader Nifty also reclaimed the 10,300-mark by recovering 31.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to 10,348.05.

Intra-day, the Nifty slipped below 10,200 and Sensex breached 34,000. Sensex swung to low of 33,974.66, a level it had touched on April 16. In the previous three sessions the gauge had plunged by 2,149.15 points.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,902.07 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital market in the last four trading sessions.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
BSENSESensex midsessionSensex newsNifty

Must Watch