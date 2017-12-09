Maruti shares hit Rs 9,000 milestone for first time ever

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki's share price has crossed the milestone of Rs 9,000 for the first time ever. On Friday, Maruti's stocks prices hit a record high of Rs 9,119.95.

The automobile major registered 71 percent growth in 2017.

Meanwhile, in a report by leading brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Maruti Suzuki created investor wealth worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore in the last five years.

Motilal Oswal 22nd Annual Wealth Creation Study placed Maruti at fifth rank on the list.

The country's largest car maker reported 14.1 percent increase in total sales at 1,54,600 units in November as against 1,35,550 units in the year-ago month.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,45,300 units, up 15 percent from 1,26,325 units in November last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 1.8 percent decline to 38,204 units during the month under review from 38,886 units in November 2016, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 32.4 percent to units last month as against 65,447 units in the year- ago month.