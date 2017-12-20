Maruti shares touch five-digit figure for first time ever; hit Rs 10,000 mark

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) share price has crossed the milestone of Rs 10,000 for the first time ever.

Maruti has become the first Indian automaker to achieve this milestone.

On Wednesday, Maruti's stocks prices touched a fresh record high of Rs10,000 on the BSE, up 1.5 percent from its previous close.

The automobile major registered more than 84 percent growth in 2017.

Yesterday, Maruti's shares rose by over 5 percent, helping the auto major to break into the top-five league of most valuable companies with a market valuation of Rs 2.96 lakh crore.

The scrip gained 5.33 percent to settle at Rs 9,804.50 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.87 percent to Rs 9,855. On NSE, shares of the company were up 5.28 percent to close at Rs 9,801.50.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 14,997.39 crore to Rs 2,96,174.39 crore.

Led by the surge in its market capitalisation (m-cap), the company entered the club of top-five most valued companies list.

RIL is the country's most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 5,85,215.73 crore followed by TCS (Rs 4,92,938.63 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,87,888.91 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,22,499.99 crore).