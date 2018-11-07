हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muhurat trading 2018

Muhurat Trading: Sensex soars over 250 points, Nifty tests 10,600

The markets will remain closed on Thursday for "Diwali Belipratipada'.

Muhurat Trading: Sensex soars over 250 points, Nifty tests 10,600

New Delhi: Markets soared over half a percent at the customary Muhurat trading session on Wednesday to welcome Hindu Samvat year 2075.

The BSE and NSE is conducting a special 'Muhurat trading' session between 1700 and 1830 hours on the occasion of Diwali.

The markets will remain closed on Thursday for "Diwali Belipratipada'.

The BSE Sensex is trading higher by 238.22 points or 0.68 percent at 35,230.13 while the NSE Nifty jumped 64.70 points or 0.61 percent higher at 10,594.70.

The benchmark Sensex has gained 2,407.56 points, or 7 percent, in the Hindu Samvat year 2074, while the broader NSE Nifty rose by 319.15 points, or over 3 percent.

Tags:
Muhurat trading 2018BSENSEstock market updateBSE Muhurat trading

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close