Negative global cues, weak rupee depress equity markets

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the early morning trade session on Tuesday, as gains were capped by broadly negative Asian markets, along with a weak rupee.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 09:59
Mumbai: The Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the early morning trade session on Tuesday, as gains were capped by broadly negative Asian markets, along with a weak rupee.

However, market observers pointed out that healthy buying was witnessed by the banking, auto and FMCG stocks.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading at 41 points or 0.13 per cent higher.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 7.90 points or 0.08 per cent at 9,612.80 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 31,111.73 points, was trading at 31,150.77 points (at 9.35 a.m.), higher by 41.49 points or 0.13 per cent from the previous day's close at 31,109.28 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 31,159.01 points and a low of 31,064.04 points in the trade so far.

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketStock updatestock newsstock market update

