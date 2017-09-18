close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New India Assurance IPO gets Sebi go-ahead

According to the draft papers, the government will be selling 9.6 crore shares, whereas the company itself will be selling 2.4 crore shares through the IPO.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 17:59

New Delhi: State-owned New India Assurance Company Ltd has received Sebi approval to float initial public offer (IPO), as per the latest update by the capital markets regulator.

The country's largest non-life insurer had filed draft prospectus with Sebi in August and received 'observations' from it on September 15 that are necessary for an IPO.

According to the draft papers, the government will be selling 9.6 crore shares, whereas the company itself will be selling 2.4 crore shares through the IPO.

Thus a total of 12 crore shares of the non-life insurer would be sold through the share sale offer, constituting around 14.56 per cent of the company's post issue share capital.

The size of the forthcoming IPO of New India is likely to be over USD 1 billion, as per merchant banking sources.

Axis Capital, Yes Bank, Nomura, IDFC Bank and Kotak are managing the company's IPO.

The public sector insurer is expected to hit the market in the current financial year to help the government meet its ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore.

Besides, the initial share-sale offers of General Insurance Corporation of India and HDFC Standard Life Insurance are currently awaiting Sebi's approval to launch their respective pubic offers.

The IPO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is currently open for public subscription, while that of SBI Life Insurance Company will begin on Wednesday.

In 2016, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance became the country's first listed insurer after its Rs 6,000 crore public issue.

TAGS

New India Assurance Company Ltd IPOICICI Lombard IPONew India Assurance Company LtdSEBIAxis CapitalYes BankNomuraIDFC BankKotak

From Zee News

India eyes spending cuts as glitches in GST hit revenue
Economy

India eyes spending cuts as glitches in GST hit revenue

Sebi updates board on action on suspected shell firms
Companies

Sebi updates board on action on suspected shell firms

Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to raise funds via bonds
Real Estate

Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to raise funds via bonds

Former PM Manmohan Singh takes potshots at note ban, &#039;hasty&#039; rollout of GST
Economy

Former PM Manmohan Singh takes potshots at note ban, '...

Fosun Pharma to acquire 74% stake in Gland Pharma for $1.09 billion
Companies

Fosun Pharma to acquire 74% stake in Gland Pharma for $1.09...

Nitin Gadkari wants to take NHAI public, awaiting Finance Ministry nod
Companies

Nitin Gadkari wants to take NHAI public, awaiting Finance M...

OVL, partners renew Azeri oil field contract
Companies

OVL, partners renew Azeri oil field contract

Skoda Kodiaq India launch likely in October
Automobiles

Skoda Kodiaq India launch likely in October

Arun Jaitley lists three gains from note ban
Economy

Arun Jaitley lists three gains from note ban

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video