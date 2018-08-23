Nifty breaches 11,600 mark for the first time, Sensex at fresh all-time high

New Delhi: Markets continued their upward rally on Thursday with the NSE Nifty breaching 11,600 mark for the first time

The BSE Sensex surged 201.88 points to hit all-time high of 38,487.63 in early trade. The 50-stock Nifty was briefly touched 11,600. Minutes later it came up to 11,584.90, edging 14.00 points higher.

Markets were shut yesterday on account of Bakri Id.

The rupee meanwhile fell 27 paise against the dollar to trade near 70.08 again amid strong demand for the US currency after the US Fed released minutes of its policy meet yesterday.