Sensex breaches 36,000 level for the first time ever, Nifty breaches the historical 11,000 mark

MUMBAI: The NSE Nifty breached the historical 11,000 mark while the BSE Sensex crossed the 36,000 level for the first time ever in opening trade on Tuesday.

Sensex is currently trading over 200 points higher.

Meanwhile, the rupee edged up 5 paise to trade at 63.82 against the US dollar in early session at the interbank forex market on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

The stocks had on Monday ended at record highs for the fourth session in a row on sustained foreign fund inflows and persistent buying by domestic investors in bluechips led by Reliance Industries, ONGC and TCS.

The Sensex had surged 286.43 points to close at 35,798.01 on Monday while the broader Nifty had ended at 10,966.20 in an all-time closing high for both the indices.

Stocks have been on a record-setting spree following better-than-expected earnings by leading companies and recent cut in the GST rates for certain products and services.