Nifty closes above 11,000 mark, Sensex ends above 36,000 level

Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Tuesday escalated to record highs supported by healthy buying in metals, banking and oil and gas stocks, with the BSE Sensex closing above the 36,000-mark and the NSE Nifty50 above the 11,000-mark for the first time.

Market observers said the sentiments were uplifted by healthy quarterly corporate earnings, along with International Monetary Fund`s projection of India`s healthy economic growth outlook and optimism over the Union Budget to be presented next week.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE surged over 300 points to a record intra-day high of 36,170.83 points.

At 3.30 pm, the index closed at a new high of 36,139.98 points — up 341.97 points or 0.96 percent — from its Monday`s close at 35,798.01 points.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish as 1,545 stocks declined as against 1,380 advances.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty50 provisionally closed above the 11,000-mark — up 117.50 points or 1.07 percent at 11,083.70 points.

The NSE Nifty50 scaled a new intra-day high of 11,092.90 points — just a few points away from the 11,100-mark.

On Monday, the Nifty50 closed at 10,966.20 points, while the Sensex closed at 35,798.01 points.

