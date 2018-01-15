Nifty crosses 10,700 for the first time ever, Sensex zooms over 150 points

New Delhi: Stock markets soared to record high in opening trade on Monday on positive macro-economic data, encouraging corporate earnings and Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex gained 209.35 points, or 0.60 percent, to touch an all-time high of 34,801.74, surpassing previous record of 34,638.42 (intra-day) reached on January 12.

The broader NSE Nifty also soared to a new high of 10,733.40 by gaining 52.15 points or 0.48 percent. It broke its previous intra-day record of 10,690.40 hit on January 12.

Reflecting the bullish mood, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, banking and power were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.01 percent.

Asian shares hit historic highs on Monday after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the U.S. dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world.

Markets continued their record- setting run for yet another session last week with both the Sensex and Nifty ending at lifetime highs on robust buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex gained 88.90 points to end at 34,592.39, while the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points.