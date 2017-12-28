Nifty reclaims 10,500, Sensex up 40 points in opening trade

New Delhi:The broader Nifty reclaimed 10,500 while the benchmark Sensex gained 40 points in opening trade amidst strong show of pharma, tech and auto stocks on Thursday.

At the start, the 50-share Nifty climbed to 10,515.90, up 25.15 points, or 0.23 percent. The 30-share BSE index made a modest gain of 63.24 points, or 0.18 percent, at 33,975.05. It had lost 98.80 points in the previous session.

All sectoral gauges led by metal and healthcare rose up to 1.07 percent.

The Flagship Sensex yesterday fell from its record high as oil showed signs of heating up amid foreign funds outflows.

The BSE 30-share Sensex closed at 33,911.81, down 98.80 points, or 0.29 percent, after touching a new all-time intra-day high.

The NSE Nifty slid 40.75 points, or 0.39 percent, to 10,490.75 after scaling a new peak of 10,552.40.

With PTI Inputs