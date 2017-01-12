Nifty reclaims 8,400-mark, Sensex up over 100 points

The NSE Nifty reclaimed the crucial 8,400-mark in early trade Thursday on sustained buying by domestic investors.

The 30-share Sensex which had closed at 27,140.41 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 27,171.66 points.

It last quoted higher by 104.19 points or 0.40 percent at 27,247.88 after moving in range of 27,278.93-27,166.69.

The gauge had gained 413.86 points in the previous two sessions.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,380.65 points, was quoting at 8,406.75 points, up by 26.10 points or 0.31 percent.

Building up of positions by domestic institutional and investors ahead of IIP and inflation data -- to be released later in the day -- also had an influence.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.19 percent, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.89 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.15 percent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.50 percent higher yesterday.



