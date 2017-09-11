close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nifty regains 10,000-mark, Sensex rises 187 points in early trade

All the sectoral indices, led by oil & gas, capital goods, realty, PSU and healthcare, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 1.06 percent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 10:05
Nifty regains 10,000-mark, Sensex rises 187 points in early trade

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange's Nifty recaptured the key 10,000-mark by surging 66 points, while BSE Sensex soared 187 points in early trade today as banking, capital goods and auto stocks advanced.

The broader NSE index Nifty gained 65.75 points, or 0.66 percent, to trade at 10,000.55.

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share index too rose by 186.61 points, or 0.59 percent, to quote at 31,874.13.

The gauge had gained 25.55 points in the previous two sessions in cautious trade.

All the sectoral indices, led by oil & gas, capital goods, realty, PSU and healthcare, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 1.06 percent.

Brokers said that sentiments were high largely due to a firming trend in other Asian markets as concerns over North Korea eased and hurricane Irma's force waned.

Prominent gainers were L&T, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Ltd, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hind Unilever, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 1.34 percent.

Auto stocks rose up to 1 percent after lower than expected rise in cess on mid-sized and large cars.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.91 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.38 percent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too gained 0.31 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 percent higher in Friday's trade.

 

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketstock market openstock market newsstock market updatestock market today

From Zee News

Petrol, diesel price on 11th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 11th September 2017: Check out the...

IFFCO not to invest in chemical fertiliser, its use degrades soil fertility: MD
Companies

IFFCO not to invest in chemical fertiliser, its use degrad...

Automakers may pass on impact of cess hike to buyers
Auto News

Automakers may pass on impact of cess hike to buyers

10 more airports to end stamping of hand baggage tags
Companies

10 more airports to end stamping of hand baggage tags

FPIs&#039; net outflow at Rs 3,000 crore from equities in a week
Markets

FPIs' net outflow at Rs 3,000 crore from equities in a...

Raghuram Rajan says Chicago university leave wasn&#039;t issue in RBI exit
Economy

Raghuram Rajan says Chicago university leave wasn't is...

Govt must put in place a clear policy for electric vehicles: Renault
Auto News

Govt must put in place a clear policy for electric vehicles...

Infosys to hire 6,000 engineers annually over next 2 years
Companies

Infosys to hire 6,000 engineers annually over next 2 years

Macro-data, global cues to drive stock markets
Markets

Macro-data, global cues to drive stock markets

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video