Nifty touches all-time high in intra-day trading

Mumbai: Surpassing its previous record, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit a fresh intra-day high of 10,179.15 points on Friday.

Previously, the Nifty50 scaled a high of 10,178.95 points on an intra-day basis on September 19.

At 1.50 p.m., the index traded at 10,167.10 points -- up 70.70 points or 0.70 percent.

Around the same time, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE traded at 32,435.30 points -- up 253.08 points, or 0.79 percent, from its previous close.

According to market observers, healthy domestic factory output data, coupled with a strong rupee and healthy buying in banking, metal and consumer durables stocks, drove the rally of the key indices.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed on a higher note buoyed by positive global cues and intense buying activity during the last hour of trade.

The Sensex closed at 32,182.22 points -- up 348.23 points, or 1.09 percent, while the Nifty50 surged by 111.60 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 10,096.40 points.