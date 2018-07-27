हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nifty

Nifty touches record high 11,200-mark; Sensex new peak is 37,272

The benchmark Sensex breached 37,272.86-mark for first time and the NSE Nifty hit fresh record high on Friday morning, riding on FMCG, metal and banking stocks in early trade. At 9.35 a.m. the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,233.75 points, higher by 66.45 points or 0.60 per cent from its previous close. The fresh high comes amid Asian markets sluggish performance, which struggled to gain traction with the worsening Sino-US trade dispute.  The BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,253.86 points, traded at 37,236.28 points (9.35 a.m.) -- higher by 251.64 points or 0.68 per cent -- from its previous close of 36,984.64 points. It touched an intra-day low of 37,134.88 points so far.  

Nifty touches record high 11,200-mark; Sensex new peak is 37,272

The Sensex opened at fresh record high of 37,272.86 on Friday morning, while the Nifty breached 11,200-mark for first time.

Tags:
NiftySensex

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close