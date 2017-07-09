Nine of 10 most valued companies add Rs 72,649 crore in m-cap

New Delhi: Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 72,648.98 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL emerging as the star performer.

Helped by a strong broader market sentiment where the Sensex registered a rise of 439.02 points, or 1.41 per cent and the Nifty added 144.90 points, or 1.52 per cent, the top nine companies -- RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys and ONGC -- made gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the lone loser.

Among the gainers, the valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed Rs 35,946.06 crore to Rs 4,84,743.42 crore.

The m-cap of ITC soared Rs 12,610.84 crore to Rs 4,06,003.84 crore and that of Maruti surged Rs 6,384.46 crore to Rs 2,24,422.83 crore.

SBI saw its valuation advance by Rs 5,697.15 crore to Rs 2,41,870.05 crore and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 3,495.61 crore to Rs 2,37,604.09 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 3,371.79 crore to Rs 4,28,641.66 crore and that of ONGC went up by Rs 3,015.81 crore to Rs 2,04,882.60 crore.

HDFC's m-cap rose by Rs 2,046.87 crore to Rs 2,59,514.22 crore and that of Infosys gained Rs 80.39 crore to Rs 2,14,994.02 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of TCS slumped Rs 19,427.98 crore to Rs 4,46,450.15 crore.

In the top-10 ranking chart, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC.

RIL had on Wednesday toppled TCS to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation after a week