Nine of 10 most valued cos add Rs 67,754 cr in m-cap

New Delhi: Nine of the 10 most valued companies in the country together added Rs 67,754.53 crore to their market valuations last week, with RIL and TCS emerging as the best performers.

ONGC was the only one from the top-10 list to suffer erosion from its market capitalisation (m-cap) in the week ended Friday. The gainers include HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Infosys.

The market valuation of RIL, the most valued company, surged Rs 13,113.65 crore to Rs 4,97,857.07 crore.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its m-cap soar by Rs 12,749.16 crore to Rs 4,59,199.31 crore and SBI added Rs 9,840.54 crore to Rs 2,51,710.59 crore.

HUL's valuation surged Rs 9,079.93 crore to Rs 2,46,684.02 crore and that of Infosys advanced by Rs 8,280.49 crore to Rs 2,23,274.51 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 4,028.13 crore to Rs 4,32,669.79 crore and that of Maruti rose by Rs 3,853.03 crore to Rs 2,28,275.86 crore.

ITC's valuation went up by Rs 3,767.17 crore to Rs 4,09,771.01 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 3,042.43 crore to Rs 2,62,556.65 crore.

ONGC, however, lost Rs 1,411.66 crore to Rs 2,03,470.94 crore from its m-cap.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC.

Last week, both key indices Sensex and Nifty rose significantly by 660.12 points, or 2.10 percent, and 220.55 points, or 2.28 percent, respectively.