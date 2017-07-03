close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NMCE, Indian Commodity Exchange to merge in 1st comex merger

Shares of Reliance Capital were trading at Rs 655.5, up nearly 2 percent, in morning trade on the BSE.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 14:03

New Delhi: National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) will merge with Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), where Reliance Capital is the largest investor, in an all-stock deal to create the country's third-largest commodities bourse.

This is the first merger deal in the commodity exchange space and the merged entity will offer the world's first diamond futures contract along with a wide range of contracts, including bullion, oil, rubber and other agri-commodities.

Reliance Capital is the largest investor in ICEX and will continue to be the largest shareholder post merger, along with others.

As per the agreed swap ratio, ICEX shareholders will hold 62.8 percent stake and NMCE's will hold 37.2 percent in ICEX, post merger.

The merger has been approved by the boards of both exchanges and is expected to be completed by December 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

"The merger will result in greater financial strength, consolidation of clients and members, enhanced product basket and higher operational synergies, helping ICEX further strengthen its position in the fast-growing commodity derivatives market in India," ICEX MD and CEO Sanjit Prasad said.

Shares of Reliance Capital were trading at Rs 655.5, up nearly 2 percent, in morning trade on the BSE.

The merged entity will have prominent shareholders from both exchanges including MMTC, Indian Potash, Krishak Bharti Cooperative (Kribhco), IDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Bajaj Holdings, Central Warehousing Corporation, Punjab National Bank and Gujarat Agro Industries.

"The large base of warehousing facilities of CWC with storage capacity of 9.89 million tonnes will become available to the combined entity pan-India, which will help generate more liquidity due to wider participation of the larger base of active members of the combined entity," NMCE MD and CEO Anil Mishra said.

TAGS

National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE)BSENMCE MD and CEO Anil MishraIndiabulls Housing FinanceCentral Warehousing CorporationReliance CapitalIndian Commodity Exchange (ICEX)

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Not happy with state of affairs at rating agencies: Sebi chief
Markets

Not happy with state of affairs at rating agencies: Sebi ch...

Sebi chief flags concerns over corporate governance practices
Companies

Sebi chief flags concerns over corporate governance practic...

Bajaj Auto sales slide 23% to 2,44,878
Companies

Bajaj Auto sales slide 23% to 2,44,878

360-day advance rail booking period for foreigners
Personal Finance

360-day advance rail booking period for foreigners

Petrol, diesel price on 3rd July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 3rd July 2017: Check out the rates...

Now you can buy Delhi Metro token, recharge smart card via app
Personal Finance

Now you can buy Delhi Metro token, recharge smart card via...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video