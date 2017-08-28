close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NSE adds three members to broad Nifty 50 index, removes four

With these changes, which will be effective on Sept. 29, the Nifty 50 will return to 50 constituents, after a period in which it had officially 51 members as both common shares and DVRs from Tata Motors had been included.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 17:43
NSE adds three members to broad Nifty 50 index, removes four

Mumbai: India`s National Stock Exchange said on Monday it would add Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, and UPL Ltd to its broad Nifty 50 index, while removing four constituents.

To make room for the new entries, the exchange will remove ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd`s deferential voting rights (DVR), according to a statement from India Index Services and Products Ltd, a unit of NSE.

With these changes, which will be effective on Sept. 29, the Nifty 50 will return to 50 constituents, after a period in which it had officially 51 members as both common shares and DVRs from Tata Motors had been included.

TAGS

NSENSE companies addedNSE companies removedNSE comapniesNSE indexNifty 50Bajaj Finance LtdHindustan Petroleum Corp LtdUPLACC LtdBank of BarodaTata Power Co LtdTata Motors Ltd`s

From Zee News

Reforms with alacrity holds key to poverty eradication: Niti Aayog
Economy

Reforms with alacrity holds key to poverty eradication: Nit...

Nilekani&#039;s return to Infosys gives company best start in 6 years: CLSA
Companies

Nilekani's return to Infosys gives company best start...

Govt to sell 5% stake in NTPC at floor price of Rs 168 per share on Tuesday
Markets

Govt to sell 5% stake in NTPC at floor price of Rs 168 per...

CPSEs&#039; land likely to be used for affordable housing
Real Estate

CPSEs' land likely to be used for affordable housing

SBI favours equal treatment of lenders, buyers in projects
Companies

SBI favours equal treatment of lenders, buyers in projects

Over 60% of MFIs adopt cashless disbursement: MFIN
Economy

Over 60% of MFIs adopt cashless disbursement: MFIN

Infosys shares end over 3% higher on Nilekani&#039;s return
Markets

Infosys shares end over 3% higher on Nilekani's return

Sensex up 155 points; Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex up 155 points; Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark

Markets

Four companies line up Rs 2,500 crore IPOs in September

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video