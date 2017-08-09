close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NSE cuts charges on currency futures to deepen market

The fee starts at Rs 90 per crore of traded value for incremental monthly turnover of up to Rs 1,000 crore in the currency futures and it comes down as turnover rises. The new rate is applicable on both active and passive trade.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 13:55
NSE cuts charges on currency futures to deepen market

New Delhi: Looking to bring in more liquidity in derivatives, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has significantly lowered transaction charges in currency futures.

The decision is expected to help in reducing trading and hedging costs for various entities, including small and medium enterprises.

The fee starts at Rs 90 per crore of traded value for incremental monthly turnover of up to Rs 1,000 crore in the currency futures and it comes down as turnover rises. The new rate is applicable on both active and passive trade.

Earlier, Rs 110 per crore transaction fee was levied on such contracts.

As per the new slab structure for currency futures, incremental monthly turnover of over Rs 1,000 crore to up to Rs 2,000 crore will attract Rs 80 for every one crore of traded value.

On monthly turnover of more than Rs 2,000 crore to at least Rs 3,000 crore will attract Rs 70 for every one crore of traded value, while the same for over Rs 3,000 crore would attract transaction charges of Rs 35 for every one crore of traded value.

Earlier, the exchange used to levy a fee of Rs 30 per crore of traded value on monthly turnover of over Rs 35,000 crore.

"It has been decided to revise the transaction charges for currency futures, with effect from August 1, 2017," National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

The move is based on feedback received from the market and is aimed at improving the liquidity in the currency derivatives segment, it added.

TAGS

National Stock ExchangeIndian currency notesStock marketLiquidity in derivativesActive and passive tradeNew slab structure in India

From Zee News

Companies

Indian workforce prefers to be entrepreneurs: Survey

Gold price surges by Rs 200 to Rs 29,550 per 10 grams; silver tops Rs 39,000-mark
Bullion

Gold price surges by Rs 200 to Rs 29,550 per 10 grams; silv...

MF equity interest hits record high in July: Report
Markets

MF equity interest hits record high in July: Report

Govt notifies timeline for filing of tax returns under GST
Economy

Govt notifies timeline for filing of tax returns under GS...

Companies

Bank of India swings to first-quarter profit, bad loans fal...

India retail inflation seen picking up for first time in four months in July
Economy

India retail inflation seen picking up for first time in fo...

Get ready for first filing deadline, GST chief says
Economy

Get ready for first filing deadline, GST chief says

Govt tweaks HPCL sale terms to avoid &#039;open offer&#039;
Companies

Govt tweaks HPCL sale terms to avoid 'open offer'

Google&#039;s firing of memo writer strikes nerve in Silicon Valley
International Business

Google's firing of memo writer strikes nerve in Silico...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video