हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Stock Exchange

NSE expects to get listed by FY19

The bourse is also considering tweaking its SME platform to create a segment for the start-up community.

NSE expects to get listed by FY19

Kolkata: The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) is hoping to launch its initial public offer in the current fiscal after resolving all related issues, an official said here on Thursday.

The bourse is also considering tweaking its SME platform to create a segment for the start-up community, the official said.

"We will get the issues resolved and it will be behind us. My hope is we will be able to list this fiscal," NSE Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye said here.

He said Indian listing environment is now very different from what it was 10 years ago. Start-ups in the technology sphere that want list now have "credible options".

"My hope is over next 12-24 months, there will be more technology listings in India," he said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"There was a dedicated platform for technology listing which has not really picked up... We are looking into what can be done to facilitate listings from regulatory perspective and how that platform can be made," he said.

"Start-ups can also be listed on SME exchange depending on the nature of start-ups. One of the things that we are looking at is rather than having one more platform, (whether it) is possible to create a segment in NSE Emerge which has potentially some additional tweaking of the regulations that cater to start-up community."

Limaye said there was more than 150 initial public offers on its SME platform, NSE Emerge, and a number of SMEs are likely to get listed over the next 12 months.

He said the stock exchange would start offering commoditity products from October 1.

"Right now, we are not in commodities. SEBI came out with the universal exchange guideline in last December... We will offer commodity products from October 1. We will start with non-agri commodities and we will focus on bullion, energy and metals initially and then getting into other areas of non- agri as well as agri commodities," Limaye said.

Volatility in the markets in near term would remain due to elections year, he said adding that oil price, monsoon and interest rates are key factors.

Tags:
National Stock ExchangeNSE initial publicNSE listingNSE SME platform

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close