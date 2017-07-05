close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NSE to auction investment limits for over Rs 20K-crore govt bonds

The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the close of market hours today, the exchange said in a circular.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 12:45
NSE to auction investment limits for over Rs 20K-crore govt bonds

New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) will auction investment limits for overseas investors to purchase government debt securities worth a staggering over Rs 20,000 crore.

The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the close of market hours today, the exchange said in a circular.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

The total investment in government debt has reached Rs 1,68,143 crore till July 3, 90.94 per cent of the total permitted limit of Rs 1,84,901 crore, according to the latest data available with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limit to the tune of Rs 20,397 crore today.

Besides, a mock bidding session was conducted yesterday to check the system's performance.

In an online auction last month, government debt securities had attracted bids worth Rs 16,708 crore from foreign investors as against Rs 18,437 crore on offer.

 

TAGS

National Stock ExchangeNSENSE auctionoverseas investorsgovernment debt securitiesNSE e-bid platform

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Companies

Jan-June PE investments hit record high of $11.34 billion:...

International Business

Troubled China tech giant LeEco confirms assets frozen

Companies

ICICI Prudential keen to buy Sahara Life Insurance

GST impact: Tata Motors cuts passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 2.17 lakh
Automobiles

GST impact: Tata Motors cuts passenger vehicle prices by up...

India&#039;s services sector activity rises to eight-month high in June
Economy

India's services sector activity rises to eight-month...

New Rs 200 notes not to be dispensed through ATMs?
Personal Finance

New Rs 200 notes not to be dispensed through ATMs?

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video