close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 16,758 crore government bonds

The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 15:01
NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 16,758 crore government bonds

New Delhi: Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) will auction investment limits for overseas investors to purchase government debt securities worth Rs 16,758 crore on Wednesday.
The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular.
The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.
The total investment in government debt has reached Rs 1,68,143 crore till Monday, 90.94 percent of the total permitted limit of Rs 1,84,901 crore, according to the latest data available with depositories.
Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limit on July 5.
Besides, a mock bidding session will be conducted on Tuesday to check the system's performance from 1430 hours to 1630 hours.
In an online auction last month, government debt securities had attracted bids worth Rs 16,708 crore from foreign investors as against Rs 18,437 crore on offer.

TAGS

Leading bourseNational Stock Exchange (NSE)Unutilised debt limitdebt securitiesNSE's e-bid platform

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Gold price falls by Rs 90 to Rs 29,310 per 10 grams; silver dips below 39,000-mark
Bullion

Gold price falls by Rs 90 to Rs 29,310 per 10 grams; silver...

Queensland Premier rules out giving financial support to Adani
Companies

Queensland Premier rules out giving financial support to Ad...

UIDAI warns EAs: Can&#039;t cite glitch, excuse to refuse enrolment
Personal Finance

UIDAI warns EAs: Can't cite glitch, excuse to refuse e...

GST to be revenue neutral in short-term, says Fitch
Economy

GST to be revenue neutral in short-term, says Fitch

7th Pay Commission: Minimum HRA fixation to benefit more than 7.5 lakh govt employees- know how
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Minimum HRA fixation to benefit more th...

Sun Pharma, Samsung BioLogics ink $55.5 mn pact
Companies

Sun Pharma, Samsung BioLogics ink $55.5 mn pact

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video