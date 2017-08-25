NSE to enable bulk trades reporting on ENIT from September 8

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to facilitate its electronic platform ENIT for faster processing and online reporting by brokers to the bourse related to bulk and block trades from September 8.

ENIT (Electronic NSE Interface for Trading Members) is a fully electronic, Internet-enabled application. This interface provides a two way mechanism for exchange of information for various processes between the trading members and the NSE.

"Trading members can now submit request for changes in bulk/block reporting through ENIT for faster processing and online reporting for any disclosures to NSE with respect to the information pertaining to bulk trades and/or trades done under the block deals session/ market on the same day of trade," the stock exchange said in a circular dated August 23.

So far, the requests for bulk/block disclosure changes were accepted through fax or e-mail.

"Members can start using the facility from September 8, 2017 - that is changes for bulk/block transactions for September 8, 2017 shall be through the new process," NSE said.

"The bulk/block reporting through ENIT shall replace the existing process...Accordingly, requests for bulk/block disclosure changes through fax/e-mail shall not be accepted on and after September 8," it added.