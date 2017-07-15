close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Opportune time for RBI to cut key interest rates

So, at this juncture rate cut becomes inevitable to support the industrial growth and to enhance the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, he said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 19:56
Opportune time for RBI to cut key interest rates

New Delhi: This is the opportune time for the Reserve Bank of India to cut key interest rates to boost manufacturing and investment which are in the lackluster trajectory, an industry body said on Saturday.

"Despite the significant deceleration in inflation rate, the repo rate is still high and growth of industry and manufacturing sector is in the lackluster trajectory," Gopal Jiwarajka, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said here in a statement.

So, at this juncture rate cut becomes inevitable to support the industrial growth and to enhance the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, he said.

"Now, almost all the factors are favourable such as good monsoon behaviour, inflation is under control and GST is implemented," he said.

"Going ahead, we expect at least 25 basis points cut in repo rate from 6.25 percent to 6 percent in the forthcoming third bi-monthly monetary policy due on August 2 and further, 25 basis points cut in repo rate by December 2017," he added.

RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points in October 2016, however, industry was expecting a rate cut at so many junctures. Firstly, at the time of demonetisation, secondly at the time of fiscal consolidation measures announced during Union Budget 2017-18 and thirdly at the time of good monsoon in July 2017, Jiwarajka said. 

"We appreciate the efforts of the government to tackle the retail inflation scenario which has come down significantly from 6.1 percent in July 2016 to the level of 1.5 percent in June 2017," he said. 

Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation has also decelerated from 3.3 percent in January 2017 to 0.9 percent in June 2017.

On the other hand, growth in industry output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), for the month of May 2017 grew only at 1.7 percent of which the growth of manufacturing sector stands at 1.2 percent in the same period.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers` Index (PMI) fell to a four-month low of 50.9 in June 2017 from 51.6 in May 2017, signalling a subdued improvement in the manufacturing sector.

India`s inflation rate is lower as compared to various advanced and emerging economies such as the US, Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

However, interest rates in India are much higher than the US, Germany, China and Singapore, he added.

It has been observed that the US has lower inflation rate (1.6 percent), but at the policy front, interest rates in the country is also low at 1.25 percent. Similarly in the case of China and Singapore, the inflation and interest rates are in the lower trajectory. 

"Considering the good monsoon behaviour supported by reforms in the supply side, we believe the inflation should not be more than 4 percent in the current financial year 2017-18," Jiwarajka said.

TAGS

GSTReserve Bank of Indiakey interest rates cutIndex of Industrial Production (IIP)Wholesale price index (WPI)GST is implementedChamber of Commerce and Industry

From Zee News

Legal services provided by advocates covered under GST: CBEC
Economy

Legal services provided by advocates covered under GST: CBE...

No GST on second hand goods if sold cheaper
Personal Finance

No GST on second hand goods if sold cheaper

India remains fastest growing G20 economy under PM Modi
Economy

India remains fastest growing G20 economy under PM Modi

GST registration closes on July 30
Economy

GST registration closes on July 30

Gold price rises by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per 10 grams

Weekly market review: Sensex zooms to capture 32,000-level, up 660 points
Markets

Weekly market review: Sensex zooms to capture 32,000-level,...

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment options rather than traditional means
Personal Finance

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment...

7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs 15,750 per month, minimum at Rs 900- key facts
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs...

Dow, S&amp;P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospects
International Business

Dow, S&P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video