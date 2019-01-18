Petrol and diesel prices revised in Delhi and Mumbai. Check out the latest rates

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed another hike across the country on Friday.

After a marginal hike of 0.08 paisa, petrol was being sold for Rs 70.55 per litre in the national capital, while diesel price stood at Rs 64.97 per litre after an increase of 19 paisa.

Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel were being sold at Rs 76.18 per litre and Rs 68.02 per litre respectively. Petrol price was increased by Rs. 0.07 while diesel witnessed a Rs 0.20.

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

Fuel prices had touched its peak in India on October 4. Notably, India is the third-largest importer of crude oil in the world. The fuel prices in India started stabilizing after global crude oil prices went down around 30% due to excess global production. Speculations are rife that the prices of petrol and diesel may keep on increasing in the near future as OPEC-led nations have now decided to cut down oil production again.