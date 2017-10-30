PSBs stocks surge up to 8% as govt's recapitalisation plan continues to drive investor sentiment

New Delhi: Public sector bank stocks on Monday rose up to 8 percent as the government's Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan continued to drive investor sentiment.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares gained 3.92 percent and that of SBI rose 0.37 percent on the BSE.

Among others, Syndicate Bank stock soared 8.15 percent, followed by Indian Bank 5.56 percent, Union Bank of India 4.73 percent, Allahabad Bank 3.53 percent, Bank of India 2.27 percent and Bank of Maharashtra 1.83 percent.

Key Indian equity indices on Monday scaled fresh highs both on closing as well as intra-day basis.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed at a fresh high of 33,266.16 points -- up 108.94 points or 0.33 per cent -- after touching a record high of 33,340.17 points intra-day.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which touched an intra-day record high of 10,384.50 points, closed at a new high of 10,363.65 points.

On the currency front, the rupee strengthened by 20-21 paise to close at 64.85-86 against the US dollar from its previous close at 65.05.

In terms of investments, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold scrip worth Rs 186.04 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 139.68 crore.

With Agency Inputs