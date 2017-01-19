close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

RBI imposes Rs 75 lakh penalty on Bombay Mercantile Co-op Bank for violations of KYC norms

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 20:29
RBI imposes Rs 75 lakh penalty on Bombay Mercantile Co-op Bank for violations of KYC norms

Mumbai: Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank was imposed with a penalty of Rs 75 lakh by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday for violations of norms related to KYC and anti-money laundering.

In a statement, the central bank said that the monetary penalty has been impose for "violations of Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML) directives issued by RBI".

Earlier, the Reserve Bank had issued a show cause notice to the bank, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions thereon.

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 20:29
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Budget 2017: Govt may give relief to renewable energy sector

Tata launches new SUV 'Hexa'; priced at 11.9 lakh

Expectations of the common man from the Union Budget 2017

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.