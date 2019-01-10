हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI makes changes in Gold Monetisation Scheme

In 2015, the government launched the GMS to mobilise the gold held by households and institutions in the country.

RBI makes changes in Gold Monetisation Scheme

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday made some changes in the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) by including charitable institutions and the central government, among other.

Apart from individual and joint depositors, the scheme could now be availed by charitable institutions, the central government, the state government or any other entity owned by the central government or the state government, the RBI said in a notification.

In 2015, the government launched the GMS to mobilise the gold held by households and institutions in the country.

The scheme allows banks' customers to deposit their idle gold holdings for a fixed period in return for interest in the range of 2.25-2.50 percent.

Tags:
RBIgold monetisation schemeReserve Bank of Indiacharitable institutions Gold Monetisation Scheme

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close