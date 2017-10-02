close
RBI policy, PMI data hold key to stock markets this week

PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data on manufacturing and services sectors, due this week, are also key determinants for the market movement, experts added.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 10:39
RBI policy, PMI data hold key to stock markets this week

New Delhi: Outcome of RBI policy meeting, macroeconomic data points and investment trend of overseas investors will be the prime pointers of direction for the stock market this week, say experts.

The markets are closed today for Gandhi Jayanti.

"Going ahead, we expect the focus to shift to RBI's policy and upcoming quarterly results and globally, on unwinding of balancesheet by the US Fed and the oil prices trend," said Teena Virmani, Vice-President - PCG Research, Kotak Securities.



"Last week, weakness in the indices continued, with the rupee becoming weak and crude prices rising. FIIs continued to be net sellers in Indian equities. However, DIIs gave good support with positive flows. The results season is approaching and in our opinion, FIIs would come back with positive flows if results are in line with expectations. One needs to closely watch FII flows, going ahead," said Anita Gandhi, Whole-Time Director, Arihant Capital Markets.

Foreign investors continued to be in exit mode as they pulled out over Rs 11,000 crore from stock markets in September.

Market participants are now primed for the upcoming RBI policy review slated for October 3-4.

"RBI policy meet is the key event to watch out for this week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty suffered weekly losses for the third time this month, down 638.72 points, or 2 per cent, and 175.80 points, or 1.76 per cent, respectively, over the past week.

 

RBI policy meetingmarket outlookRBI PolicyUS FedOil prices

