RBI removes restrictions on foreign investment in IDFC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday removed restrictions on foreign investments in IDFC.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 23:56

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday removed restrictions on foreign investments in IDFC.

"The foreign shareholding by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), Foreign Portfolios Investors (FPIs) in M/s IDFC Limited have gone below the prescribed FII/FPI investment limit," the RBI said in a notification.

"Hence, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares by FII/FPI of the above company, are withdrawn with immediate effect."

Reserve Bank of India, RBI, FII, FPI, Foreign institutional investors

