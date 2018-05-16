RCom shares dive 20.5% on NCLT move

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications (RCcom) tumbled 20.5 percent a day after NCLT admitted an insolvency petition filed by Ericsson against the company and two of its subsidiaries.

The stock after making a weak opening further tanked 20 percent to Rs 9.95 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company dived 20.56 percent to Rs 9.85.

Weakness was also seen in other group stocks, with Reliance Naval and Engineering trading lower by 6.23 percent, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management 2.70 percent, Reliance Power 1.19 percent and Reliance Capital 1 percent during the afternoon trade on BSE.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)yesterday admitted an insolvency petition filed by Swedish communications equipment major Ericsson against Anil Ambani-run RCom and two of its subsidiaries seeking to recover Rs 1,150 crore.

Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network but has not been paid the bill.

The tribunal admitted the petition yesterday which could potentially result in delaying RCom's plans to sell assets to lighten its debt load.

In a statement, the company said, "RCom and two of its subsidiaries - Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel - await detailed order from NCLT, allowing the Ericsson application for admitting the companies to debt resolution under the IBC."