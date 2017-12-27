RCom shares extend rally; zoom over 25% on debt reduction announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications continued to surge a day after Reliance Group`s Chairman Anil Ambani announced plans to reduce the company`s debt by Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

Extending its previous session's rally RCom stocks soared over 25 percent, as investor sentiment remained buoyant following a revival plan announcement.

The stock after a positive opening, further jumped 25.41 percent to Rs 26.75 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company soared 24.88 per cent to Rs 26.85.

The stock had gained nearly 32 percent in the previous session also. The scrip has touched a high of Rs 28.67 on an intra-day basis.

On Tuesday, the stock closed almost 30 per cent higher at Rs 21.33 per share after Ambani said the company has achieved full resolution of RCOM`s debt restructuring while addressing a press conference.

Anil Ambani yesterday claimed that his beleaguered Reliance Communications has negotiated a new deal with the lenders under which nearly Rs 40,000 crore will be raised through asset sales, averting an imminent takeover by the 35 local and foreign banks.

