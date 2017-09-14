close
RCom shares fall 3% after Ericsson's insolvency petition

The stock opened lower and fell further 2.98 percent to Rs 21.15 on BSE.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 13:57

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications fell by 3 percent on Thursday after equipment maker Ericsson filed petition against the company under the insolvency and bankruptcy code for recovery of about Rs 1,155 crore.

The stock opened lower and fell further 2.98 percent to Rs 21.15 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company dropped 2.98 percent to Rs 21.10.

Reliance Communications yesterday said it will challenge Ericsson's petition.

"We wish to inform you that Ericsson India Private Limited (Ericsson), an unsecured operational creditor, has filed petition under IBC provisions against the company in... National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT)... For recovery of an amount of Rs 491.41 crore," RCom said in a BSE filing.

Ericsson has also filed similar petitions against RCom subsidiaries, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom, for recovery of Rs 534.75 crore and Rs 129.34 crore, respectively, the filing added.

The debt-ridden telecom operator has been given time till December 31 by the lenders to service its debt obligation.

RCom sharesShares of Reliance CommunicationsEricsson IndiaInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeNCLT

