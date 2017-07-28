close
Reliance Capital shares jump 8% post Q1 results

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 13:53
New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Capital today surged 8 percent after it reported 15 percent rise in consolidated net profit in the first quarter ended June 30.

Reliance Capital's scrip zoomed 7.86 percent to Rs 712- its 52-week high- on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 7.94 percent to touch its one-year high of Rs 711.90.

Reliance Capital has reported a 15 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 238 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Its net profit stood at Rs 207 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 4,857 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs 3,663 crore in the same quarter a year ago," Reliance Capital said in a statement yesterday.

As on June 30, 2017, the net worth of the company stood at Rs 16,777 crore, an increase of 7 percent. 

