Reliance Home Finance debuts at Rs 107 on NSE

Mumbai: Housing finance company Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) -- part of Anil D Ambani-led Reliance Group -- on Friday debuted on the NSE at Rs 107.20.

Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani, rang the bell signaling the listing of RHFL on the NSE.

Anil Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Group of Companies was also present at the event.

Speaking at the listing function Anmol Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Capital Ltd said: "The listing results in Reliance Capital shareholders directly owning stake in RHFL, with over nine lakh shareholders, the largest shareholder base in a housing finance company."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision for `Housing for All` he said: "Our focus remains on affordable housing and you will see proportion of that increasing in our overall book."

Reliance Capital holds 51 per cent in Reliance Home Finance.

"We are delighted to have achieved this milestone in such a short period of time. But none of this would have been possible without the continued support of the strong team at RHF and our 33,000 customers, who have shown faith towards the Company and have allowed us to serve them," Ravindra Sudhalkar, Executive Director and CEO of RHFL said.

"All Shareholders of Reliance Capital Ltd. have already received one free share of RHFL for every share held in Reliance Capital Ltd. as on Record Date i.e. September 6, 2017," Reliance Capital had said earlier in a statement.

Reliance Home Finance has assets under management (including securitised portfolio) of Rs 13,022 crore ($2 billion) as of June 30, 2017.

The stock also got listed in BSE.

At around 10:25 a.m. Reliance Home shares were changing hands at Rs 109.20 at BSE.