Reliance Industries market cap crosses Rs 8 lakh crore

New Delhi: Reliance Industries' market capitalisation crossed Rs 8 lakh crore on Thursday.

Led by the gain in the stock, the company's market valuation soared to Rs 8,01,966.21 crore, as per data available in BSE at 14.00 pm. Shares of the company jumped 1.48 percent at Rs 1,265.00. Intra-day, the company's shares hit a high of 1,265.50.

On July 13, the market valuation of Reliance Industries surged past Rs 7 lakh crore mark, making it the second company after TCS to achieve this milestone.

Over the last few days RIL and TCS are competing with each other to claim the number one position in terms of market capitalisation. On August 20 RIL piped TCS to become India's most valued company in terms of market capitalisation.

TCS on August 16 had pipped RIL to become the country's most valued firm by market valuation, while on August 14 RIL had dethroned TCS. Before that on August 8, RIL had surpassed the IT major, while on August 1 TCS was the most valued firm.

In April this year, IT bellwether TCS had made history by becoming the first USD 100 billion IT company.

RIL was the first to reach the USD 100 billion market cap way back in 2007. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

The top 10 companies in terms of market cap include RIL at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

With PTI Inputs