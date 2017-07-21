close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RIL issues bonus share after 12 years

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday announced one bonus share for every share held - the first such issue after 12 years, and a dividend of Rs 13 a share.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 13:34
RIL issues bonus share after 12 years

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday announced one bonus share for every share held - the first such issue after 12 years, and a dividend of Rs 13 a share.

Announcing the 1:1 bonus share, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said this is the country's largest bonus issue.

The last time India's largest private sector company gave bonus shares to its shareholders was 12 years ago.

As many as 39 companies have this year announced bonus shares. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) had announced a 1:1 bonus issue last month. 

TAGS

RILRIL 40th AGMMukesh AmbaniReliance Industriesbonus issueshareholders

From Zee News

Cyber security a priority area for railways: Suresh Prabhu
Technology

Cyber security a priority area for railways: Suresh Prabhu

GST Council may take up certain tax issues at August meet
Companies

GST Council may take up certain tax issues at August meet

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh
Companies

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh

Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL&#039;s JioPhone announcement
Companies

Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL's JioPhone announcement

Facebook adds specialised &#039;&#039;Groups for Pages&#039;&#039; for communities
Technology

Facebook adds specialised ''Groups for Pages...

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors&#039; money
Markets

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors' mon...

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani&#039;s speech
Companies

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Amb...

Companies

Indian Bank Q1 profit rises 21% to Rs 372 crore

&#039;Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth Rs 16,54,503 today&#039;
Markets

'Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth R...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video