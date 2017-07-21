RIL issues bonus share after 12 years

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday announced one bonus share for every share held - the first such issue after 12 years, and a dividend of Rs 13 a share.

Announcing the 1:1 bonus share, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said this is the country's largest bonus issue.

The last time India's largest private sector company gave bonus shares to its shareholders was 12 years ago.

As many as 39 companies have this year announced bonus shares. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) had announced a 1:1 bonus issue last month.