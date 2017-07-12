close
RIL shares hit nine-year high; mcap rises by Rs 5,018 crore

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced new tariff plans to replace its current dirt-cheap rates, offering lesser validity and data on a revamped Rs 309 plan and dishing out a bumper 84GB for Rs 399.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 17:50
New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries rose by over 1 percent to hit a fresh nine-year high today after its subsidiary Reliance Jio unveiled new tariff plans.

The stock jumped 1.02 percent to settle at Rs 1,510.50 on BSE. During the day, it gained 1.95 percent to Rs 1,524.50 -- its multi-year high level.

On NSE, it went up by 1.12 percent to close at Rs 1,511.10.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 5,018.01 crore to Rs 4,91,149.01 crore.

On the volume front, 2.85 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced new tariff plans to replace its current dirt-cheap rates, offering lesser validity and data on a revamped Rs 309 plan and dishing out a bumper 84GB for Rs 399.

Jio had over 112 million users at the end of April 2017.

Reliance JioJio new tariff plansJio lesser validityNational Stock Exchange(NSE)RIL's market valuation

