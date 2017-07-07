RIL shares rise over 3%; mcap rises by Rs 16,104 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries surged over 3 percent to hit nine-year high and added Rs 16,104 crore to its market valuation.

The stock jumped 3.43 percent to close at Rs 1,490.80 on BSE. During the day, it soared 3.85 percent to Rs 1,497 -- its multi year high level.

RIL's scrip was the top performer among the 30-Sensex components.

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.36 percent to end at Rs 1,491.15.

The company's market valuation zoomed Rs 16,104.42 crore to Rs 4,84,743.42 crore.

On the volume front, 6.78 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 81 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The company's stock has gained 410.7 points or 38 percent so far this year.