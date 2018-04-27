RIL shares soar 2% ahead of earning announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries rose by more than 2 percent on Friday ahead of announcement of the company's quarterly results.

Following gain in the stock price, the company's market valuation soared by Rs 12,335.08 crore to Rs 6,30,185.08 crore.

RIL shares gained 1.99 percent to end at Rs 994.75 a piece on BSE. During the day, it went up 3.62 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 1,010.70 a piece.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 2.14 percent to close at Rs 996.30.

In terms of equity volume, 10.93 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

With PTI Inputs