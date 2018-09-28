हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rupee

Rupee advances 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex dealers said, apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas despite upbeat US economic data, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

Rupee advances 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee rose by 10 paise to 72.49 against the dollar in early trade Friday amid fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said, apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas despite upbeat US economic data, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

According to the provisional exchange data, FPIs invested Rs 552.44 crore on a net basis in equities on Thursday.

A higher opening of the stock market also supported the rupee, a dealer said.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 percent, to 36,506.12 in early trade Friday.

The rupee Thursday ended almost flat at 72.59 against the US dollar after strong initial gains were erased by fag-end dollar demand from importers despite government measures to stem currency volatility.

Tags:
RupeeRupee valueRupee Vs dollarRupee India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close