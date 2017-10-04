close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rupee climbs 17 paise to 65.33 against USD

The dollar retreated globally as attention shifted to the likely composition of the new Federal Reserve board after the incumbent Chair Janet Yellen's term ends.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 10:08
Rupee climbs 17 paise to 65.33 against USD

Mumbai: The rupee turned stronger by 17 paise at 65.33 against the dollar in early trade Wednesday ahead of the announcement of RBI's monetary policy review.

The rate decision of the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is due today.

The dollar retreated globally as attention shifted to the likely composition of the new Federal Reserve board after the incumbent Chair Janet Yellen's term ends.

A higher opening in domestic equities aided the rupee uptrend, traders said.

Yesterday, the domestic currency ended lower by 22 paise at 65.50 against the greenback amid rising expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 44.16 points, or 0.14 percent, to 31,541.54 in opening session today.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketStocksBSENSERBIRBI Monetary policy review

From Zee News

Stocks take off with care, RBI policy decision looms
Markets

Stocks take off with care, RBI policy decision looms

Companies

Govt seeks to raise up to $1.7 billion from state-run reins...

RBI monetary policy review today; rate cut unlikely
Economy

RBI monetary policy review today; rate cut unlikely

Personal Finance

Aadhar to help catch money launderers, fake bank a/c: Prasa...

International Business

Wall Street hits new record as techs, autos rise

Companies

No impact of Aircel merger cancellation on RCom's rati...

Companies

Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March

Companies

MCA disqualifies more than 2 lakh directors of shell compan...

SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight service
Companies

SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight service

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video