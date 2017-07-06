close
Rupee climbs 5 paise against dollar to 64.73

The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas gave the local unit some lift.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 09:54
Rupee climbs 5 paise against dollar to 64.73

Mumbai: The rupee inched up 5 paise to 64.73 against the dollar on Thursday after selling of the US currency by exporters and banks picked up amid a higher opening in domestic equities.

The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas gave the local unit some lift.

Yesterday, the rupee had shed 4 paise to close at 64.78 on fresh demand for the dollar from banks and exporters amid geopolitical concerns arising out of North Korea's missile launch.

The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 65.89 points, or 0.21 percent, at 31,311.45 in early trade today.

 

Indian RupeeUS dollarRupee's exchange rateindian currencyRupee Vs USDUS Federal Reserve

