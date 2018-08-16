हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rupee

Rupee closes down 26 paise at 70.15 to US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday closed at 70.15/16 to the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

The pound sterling finished lower at Rs 89.12/14, while the euro settled up at 79.80.

Following are the Interbank forex and FBIL rates : (In Rs per unit)

Unit Interbank FBIL Reference US Dollar 70.15/16 US Dollar 70.2287

Pound Sterling 89.12/14 EURO 79.9718

Euro 79.80/82

Japanese yen (100) 63.28/30

