Rupee drops by 23 paise to 64.78 vs USD

The rupee depreciated by 23 paise to 64.78 against the dollar in early trade Tuesday due to increased demand for the US currency from importers.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 10:25
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 23 paise to 64.78 against the dollar in early trade Tuesday due to increased demand for the US currency from importers.

Early losses in stock markets too kept pressure on the domestic unit, dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had firmed up by 9 paise to 64.55 on dollar unwinding amid continued political worries in the US.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 85.17 points or 0.28 percent to 30,485.80 in early deals today.

As per provisional exchange data, foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 321 crore on net basis yesterday. 

Indian RupeeRupee's exchange rateRupee Vs USDUS dollarIndia's forex marketindian currency

