Rupee

Rupee ends at record low of 74.06 against dollar

On Friday, the rupee had lost 18 paise to end at record low of 73.76.

New Delhi: The rupee on Monday ended at a record low of 74.06 against dollar as the US currency gained in global markets amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

The dollar strengthened after China's central bank eased its domestic policy to support the economy.

On Friday, the rupee had lost 18 paise to end at record low of 73.76 after collapsing to a life-time low of 74.23 (intra-day) after the RBI unexpectedly kept the policy rate unchanged.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital markets in the last four trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 97.39 points or 0.28 percent at 34,474.38. Similarly the broader Nifty also reclaimed the 10,300-mark by recovering 31.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to 10,348.05.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,902.07 crore on Friday, provisional data showed. Foreign investors pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital market in the last four trading sessions.

With PTI Inputs

