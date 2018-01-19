हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rupee firms up, gains 16 paise to open at 63.70 against dollar

The rupee firmed up 16 paise to trade at 63.70 against the dollar in opening session on Friday, rising for a third straight day on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

PTI| Updated: Jan 19, 2018, 09:43 AM IST
Comments |
Rupee firms up, gains 16 paise to open at 63.70 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee firmed up 16 paise to trade at 63.70 against the dollar in opening session on Friday, rising for a third straight day on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said the dollar was weak against other currencies overseas which supported the rupee.

A higher opening in the domestic equity market also influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 2 paise to close at 63.86 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 130.58 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 35,390.87 in early trade today. 
 

Tags:
RupeeNiftySensexrupee opensdollar
Next
Story

Sensex continues winning run, opens over 100 points up

Trending