Rupee goes up 6 paise at 65.32 against USD

On Friday, the rupee had depreciated by 24 paise to end at 65.38 on persistent demand for the American currency from importers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 10:35
Rupee goes up 6 paise at 65.32 against USD

Mumbai: The rupee went up 6 paise to 65.32 against the dollar on Monday after the US currency found no takers among exporters and banks.

The dollar losing sheen against other currencies overseas supported the local unit, traders said. A higher start in domestic equities added to the upside, they added.

On Friday, the rupee had depreciated by 24 paise to end at 65.38 on persistent demand for the American currency from importers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 67.10 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 31,881.32 in early session on Monday.

Rupee versus USDUS CurrencyBSESsensexIndia currencyIndia exporters and bankers

