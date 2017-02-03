Rupee good run continues, gains 4 paise against dollar
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:00
Mumbai: The rupee's good run continued into the 8th straight session today as it firmed up by another 4 paise in early trade to 67.33 against the dollar after the US currency saw higher selling by exporters and banks amid foreign fund inflows.
Forex dealers said the weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas and a higher opening in the domestic equity market also supported the rupee.
Yesterday, the rupee had surged by 10 paise to close at a nearly two-month high of 67.37 on sustained dollar unwinding from exporters and banks amid weak overseas trend.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 53.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 28,280.58, in early session today.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:00
-
Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!
-
Stop sending Indians on H1-B visas, hire US locals: Narayana Murthy to Indian IT companies
-
Aircel-Maxis case: All accused including Kalanithi, Dayanidhi Maran acquitted
-
Union Budget 2017: Tax rate halved to 5% for income of Rs 2.5-5 lakh; 10% surcharge on income between Rs 50 lakh-1 crore
-
Rail tickets to be cheaper, no service charge on e-tickets from April 1
-
The 2017/18 budget seeks to pursue prudent fiscal management to preserve financial stability
-
Budget 2017: Clarifications over the payment of LTCG
-
Budget to help wipe out black money, corruption: Nitin Gadkari
-
Government to set up strategic crude oil reserves in Odisha and Rajasthan.
-
Budget 2017 is expected to bring growth in market